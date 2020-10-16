MCA seeks consent from members to appoint ombudsman

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Finally, after a year, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has initiated the appointment of an ombudsman and ethics officer.

Last October, the elected body came to power after being under the Bombay High Court-appointed Committee of Administrators rule and then an ad-hoc committee.

The MCA on Monday sent a letter to its club representatives for their consent (by October 19) to appoint an ombudsman and ethics officer, key components of

Justice Lodha Committee's reforms.

"As per the registered constitution of the association, appointment of ethics officer and ombudsman is required at the Annual General Meeting. However, due to the current restrictions on gathering, it is not possible to hold the AGM at this stage. There are many issues being raised by members which can only be decided by the ethics officer or ombudsman," the letter stated.

Recently, MCA's Apex Council member Khodadad Yazdegardi wrote an email to the office-bearers, urging them to urgently appoint an ombudsman and ethics officer.

Meanwhile, there is still no clarity from the MCA regarding the appointment of coaches and selectors although the CIC has completed the interviews of coaches.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news