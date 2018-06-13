MCA set to introduce Team India's fitness regime as a criteria for selection

It is learnt that Mumbai's senior selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar has laid down the YoYo test criteria for players to be eligible for selection

With the Indian cricket team adopting the fitness-first policy for selection of players, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has taken a leaf out of the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) book. For the forthcoming season, Mumbai's senior team cricketers (U-23 and Ranji Trophy) will have to clear the YoYo test to be eligible for selection for the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy. It is learnt that Mumbai's senior selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar has laid down the YoYo test criteria for players to be eligible for selection. The off-season probables list of players is likely to be finalised in a few days and they will train extensively at the indoor academy at the Bandra Kurla Complex ground.

Nayar omitted

Twenty seven players have already been shortlisted which does not include senior player Abhishek Nayar, it is learnt. It is learnt that the training modules will be developed to help players achieve the 16:1 benchmark to clear the YoYo test. The aim is to have a supreme fitness culture in place at the domestic level which will help the players in the long run if they get selected for the Indian team.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court-appointed administrators for the MCA are slated to meet Agarkar today to decide on the process for selecting the new coach for the senior Mumbai team after Sameer Dighe stepped down from his position, citing personal reasons recently. It is learnt that Amol Muzumdar (Cricket Improvement Committee member) is in fray for the head coach's job along with CIC chief Praveen Amre and current bowling coach Omkar Salvi. Amre said he has not yet applied since he was on a vacation.

Muzumdar, Patil in fray

There are rumours that former national chairman of selectors Sandeep Patil could also be approached to take up the coaching assignment. The MCA is also seeking to appoint a new physio and trainer for the senior team after Dr Ashutosh Nimse and Pratik Kadam quit from their posts respectively.

