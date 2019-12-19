MCA summons Prithvi Shaw, Eknath Kerkar; coach Vinayak Samant under fire too

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Prithvi Shaw made a thrilling comeback to competitive cricket post his eight-month doping ban when he smashed a scintillating double century against Baroda in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy opener last week. But there is no end to his struggles with off field issues.

It is understood that the Test opening batsman has been summoned before the disciplinary committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). Sources said Shaw and his Mumbai teammate Eknath Kerkar are reported for serious disciplinary issues during the opening match; a ruckus by Shaw and wicketkeeper not going down well with the hotel staff. The issue was also brought to the notice of Mumbai's team management. The team selection for Mumbai's next Ranji match against Railways has been put on hold due to a question mark over the availability of Shaw and Kerkar.



Sources in the MCA also told mid-day that there are critical reports against Mumbai coach Vinayak Samant and the former Mumbai wicketkeeper has already been summoned by the MCA authorities to provide his side of the story. It is learnt that several players have voiced their objection against Samant's conduct during the Ranji match.

