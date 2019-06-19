MCA to announce Mumbai Ranji team coach soon

cricket

It's the same this year too, despite the Cricket Improvement Committee conducting interviews on May 20, the Mumbai Cricket Association has yet to take a final call on who will be Mumbai's coach

Sulakshan Kulkarni

Mumbai's Ranji Trophy team and other age group teams had to wait for the second week of July to get their new coaches and support staff in order to begin preparations for the new season last year. It’s the same this year too, despite the Cricket Improvement Committee conducting interviews on May 20, the Mumbai Cricket Association has yet to take a final call on who will be Mumbai’s coach.

MCA’s ad-hoc managing committee yesterday had a meeting with former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar and ex-Mumbai off-spinner Kiran Mokashi for their suggestions on finalising the coaches. However, the final decision is yet to be taken.

“We have taken suggestions from senior cricketers on the names of coaches. We will check their availability and accordingly announce the new coach in a couple of days,” MCA’s secretary Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar told mid-day yesterday.

It is learnt, former Mumbai wicketkeeper-batsman Sulakshan Kulkarni, who coached the Mumbai team from 2011 to 2013, is likely to be the new coach.

Last year, Mumbai missed out on an opportunity to play in the Karnataka State Cricket Association’s (KSCA) tournament due to a delay in the appointment of coaches.

“This time we are hoping to participate in the KSCA tournament, which starts on July 9,” Khanvilkar added.

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar: New Mumbai coach should get longer rope

Interestingly, the CIC (chaired by Vengsarkar with ex-India pacer Karsan Ghavri and Mokashi as members)had a five-hour meeting last month when they interviewed 18 shortlisted candidates that included Sulakshan, ex-India leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule (who coached Bengal for four seasons), last season’s Mumbai coach Vinayak Samant and ex-Mumbai pacer Sandeep Dahad.

Also Read: Coin toss, DRS in Ranji discussed at BCCI conclave

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates