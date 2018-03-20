MCA to hold elections in May-June, finally

MCA's managing committee met yesterday at their headquarters in the Wankhede Stadium to discuss the affidavits to be submitted to the Bombay High Court



Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) managing committee have finally made up their mind to hold their elections (which was supposed to be held 18 months ago) at the end of May or in the first week of June, it is learnt.

MCA's managing committee met yesterday at their headquarters in the Wankhede Stadium to discuss the affidavits to be submitted to the Bombay High Court on April 3. Earlier, MCA had called for suggestions from its members regarding the association's new constitution and March 15 was set as the last date to receive suggestions.

Now, the MCA's Constitution Committee will look into these suggestions on March 26 and then, after four days, will call a managing committee meeting to decide further course of action.

