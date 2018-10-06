MCA to move High Court today for direction in hosting ODI

cricket

The MCA is hoping that the High Court will hear their plea on Monday and pass an appropriate order. Thereafter, the MCA will write to the BCCI, highlighting their inability to host the ODI under current agreement of distribution of tickets

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is set to join the bandwagon of state associations who have refused to host the West Indies limited overs series after the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) issued a diktat that only 10 per cent of match tickets can be kept as complimentary while the rest 90 per cent go on public sale.

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium is set to host the fourth ODI between India and West Indies on October 29. mid-day has learnt that the MCA's five eligible Managing Committee members will move the Bombay High Court today for direction on the way forward for administration after the High Court-appointed CoA for MCA relinquished their position on September 15, as per the HC order, soon after the new constitution was registered with the charity commissioner.

"It is simply not possible to manage with approximately 1800 complimentary tickets. We require close to 7000 tickets for our member clubs, gymkhanas, local authorities who help us in the smooth conduct of the game," said an MCA official.

As per the BCCI's new arrangement, 50 per cent of the complimentary tickets from the state association's quota must be reserved for BCCI sponsors and the host association has to manage their distribution of complimentary tickets with the remaining 50 per cent.

