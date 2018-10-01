MCA to seek explanation over bizarre U-16 selection issues

cricket

The picking of many under-performers for the U-16 Payyade Trophy raises eyebrows; MCA to seek explanation

Atul Ranade

Mumbai's U-16 selection committee has come under the scanner after several under-performers were picked for the ongoing U-16 Payyade Trophy selection tournament. Performance in the Payyade Trophy is crucial for cricketers aiming to get selected in the Mumbai U-16 squad. But questions are being raised over the selection of players to represent the four teams in the tournament.

Four teams (Sunil Gavaskar XI, Dilip Vengsarkar XI, Sachin Tendulkar XI, Rohit Sharma XI) participate in the U-16 Payyade Trophy selection tournament. Generally, top performers from the U-16 Kalpesh Koli tournament are picked for the Payyade Trophy. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has taken cognisance of the selection for the Payyade Trophy. "The Cricket Improvement Committee has been briefed about the situation and they will speak with the U-16 selection committee soon," MCA's acting Joint Secretary Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar told mid-day.



Dr Unmesh Khanvilkar

The selection of players like Harsh Mogaveera, who scored 12 runs and 0 wickets in the Kalpesh Koli tournament, Nilay Pawar [1 wicket and 7 runs], Zaid Patankar [0 wicket in two matches], Saad Ahmed [0 wicket in one match], Varun Rao [0 wicket in one match], Khush Jain [11 runs in two matches and one wicket] and Raine Parikh [85 runs in three matches] has put the spotlight on the selection committee, headed by former Mumbai player Atul Ranade. "We [selectors] are not allowed to talk [to the media] as per MCA guidelines," said Ranade.

Selection of these players ahead of performers like Swayam Waghmare [141 runs in three matches and two wickets], Swaraj Parulkar [135 runs in three matches] and Nishant Kadam [111 runs in four matches and seven wickets] has not gone down well with the followers of the game. A few players not being picked in the Kalpesh Koli tournament has raised more eyebrows.

Statistics, though, cannot be the only criteria for selection as proved by Arjun Dani and Sai Chavan, who have done relatively well in the Payyade Trophy so far despite poor outings in the Kalpesh Koli tournament. Dani, who scored 24 runs and claimed 0 wickets, is among the top five run-getters (48) and wicket-takers (4) in the Payyade Trophy after the first round of matches. Chavan, who scored just 82 runs in Kalpesh Koli, has justified his selection for the Payyade Trophy after scoring 103 runs in two innings.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates