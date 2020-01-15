MCC bats for Test cricket to remain five-day despite 'some benefits' in four-day games

London: Custodians of cricket laws, the MCC, on Tuesday said Tests should continue to be a five-day affair though it sees "some benefits" in the ICC's proposal to trim the longest format to four days. The ICC is all set to discuss the four-day Test proposal during its cricket committee meeting in March.

"Cricket committee and MCC World Cricket committee have recently discussed the issue and although they can see some benefits that four-day Test cricket could bring, both committees believe that Test cricket should continue to be played over five days," said the MCC in a statement.

The feedback to the ICC's proposal so far has been largely critical with top current and former players such as Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting Ian Botham, Steve Waugh and Virender Sehwag ridiculing the plan. Mahela Jayawardene and reputed coach Mickey Arthur, who are on the ICC Cricket Committee headed by spin legend Anil Kumble, too want status quo in Test cricket.

