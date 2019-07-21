MCC to review overthrow rules

cricket

MCC feels that overthrows are worth taking a look whenever it next reviews the laws of the game

New Delhi: The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), custodians of the Laws of Cricket, is considering reviewing the overthrow rules in light of the incidents that occurred in the World Cup final.

According to The Times, the MCC feels that overthrows are worth taking a look whenever it next reviews the laws of the game which is the responsibility of the MCC Laws sub-committee.

Significant attention has been drawn to the rule after New Zealand's Martin Guptill's throw took a deflection off England's Ben Stokes and went to the boundary. Moreover, umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus gave England six runs instead of five as they had not noticed that Stokes and his partner Adil Rashid had not crossed over when Guptill was making the throw.

The awarded six runs proved vital in England's World Cup triumph as the extra run helped them tie the match which later went into a Super Over.

Kumar Dharmasena who officiated in both the semifinal between England and Australia and the final between England and New Zealand came under the scanner for pivotal wrong decisions during both matches.

With inputs from IANS

