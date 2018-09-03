McCain's daughter takes a dig at Donald Trump during father's memorial service

international

Meghan McCain, daughter of late US Senator John McCain. Pic/AFP

The daughter of late Sen. John McCain on Saturday took aim at the President of the US in an emotional eulogy at the Washington National Cathedral. In her remarks, she praised her father and contrasted his life with that of Donald Trump.

"He was a great man," Meghan McCain said of her father. "We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness - the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly," she said.

Meghan also used her remarks to criticize Trump's slogan during his presidential campaign - "Make America Great Again," "The America of John McCain is generous and welcoming and bold. She is resourceful and confident and secure. She meets her responsibilities. She speaks quietly because she is strong. America does not boast because she has no need."

