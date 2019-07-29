MCOCA invoked against Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Rizwan Kaskar

crime

An MCOCA has been invoked against Rizwan Kaskar who was recently arrested with Ahmad Raza Wadaria and Ashfaq Tawalwala

Rizwan Kaskar. Pic courtesy/Suraj Ojha

Mumbai crime branch invoked Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Rizwan Kaskar. According to important sources from the crime branch, an MCOCA has been invoked against Rizwan Kaskar and the investigation will be carried by ACP level officers. In this case, cops have already arrested Rizwan Kaskar, Ahmad Raza Wadaria and Ashfaq Tawalwala.

According to the police, the main accused of the offence was Chhota Shakeel followed by Fahim Machmach. An officer stated, "If in the last 10 years there have been many cases, (non-compoundable and Non-cognisable) against a crime boss and the police have filed charge sheets in these respective offences. In such cases, we apply for an MCOCA against the accused." Sources also revealed that 103 cases have been registered against Chhota Shakeel and over 50 cases against Fahim Machmach. There are five cases against this gang of which three have been filed in Mumbai and two in Surat.

According to the sources, Rizwan has two mobile phones, from which one he uses in Dubai to operate his extortion gang and another in Mumbai to show that he is a common citizen who does not indulge in any crime. Sources also revealed that Dawood is very possessive about his family as he is not in touch with anyone in his family not even Rizwan. However, Chhota Shakeel and other gang members were in touch with him.

The cases filed against the gang

First case

The gang had asked Machmach to call a hawala operator who had helped a businessman by lending him 85 lakh rupees to buy electronics from China and when the businessman failed to repay, the operator was threatened on call by Machmach to stop bothering the businessman for money.

Second case

The gang had threatened a businessman identified as Ahmad Mobin and demanded Rs 1 crore as a Protection amount.

Third case

The gang called and extorted Rs 1.5 crore from a businessman identified as Raja Rajwani

Fourth case

They threatened a businessman for Rs 25.5 crore but the businessman did not pay them any amount.

Fifth case

The gang threatened a Mumbai-based businessman for not asking money which was given to Tawalwala (one of the accused).

