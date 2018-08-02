mCube 2018 to award enterprises and professionals leading this evolution

national

Masters of Modern Marketing Awards is an eclectic concept that acknowledges exemplary work done by enterprises, agencies and professionals in the marketing domain while providing a platform where leaders discuss critical aspects of the industry

Marketing, as a profession and as a discipline, has perhaps seen more transformation in the last decade than in the entire history of its existence. Much of this can be attributed to the proliferation of new-age media, technological evolution, rise of digital platforms that are real-time, and shareable content formats. Marketing has advanced from being a support function to a key business faculty that not only promotes the ideas of the brands but also helps engage with the market in an impactful and sustainable fashion. The modern idea of marketing relies on the concept of real time engagement with consumers for their demands and grievances. In this hyper connected era, marketing and advertising have evolved from inflated, self-proclamations to fact-based, transparent conversations with the consumers at a place and time of their choice, thereby building trust and credibility. Marketing, today, has become more interactive, measurable, analytical, consumer-focused, and intelligent, all thanks to the modern marketer who has integrated technological prowess with his creativity and communication expertise.

Therefore, it becomes important to encourage the brands’ real heroes who have immensely contributed to the development of the marketing industry for the benefit of advertisers as well as the consumers. It is with this view that Inkspell Solutions is organizing the second annual Masters of Modern Marketing Conference and Awards on August 23, 2018 in Mumbai. “It is a unique program wherein we are providing an exclusive platform for enterprises, agencies and professionals to discuss the key trends, opportunities and challenges of the marketing industry in India while also rewarding outstanding work in the advertising domain,” said Chitra Surana, Head of Alliances at Inkspell Solutions.

Vipul Tiwari who heads the marketing efforts at Inkspell gave us some details of the program. “At the Masters of Modern Marketing Conference, we shall have a mix of veteran industry professionals along with young and dynamic marketers who have redefined the way marketing is performed across different media channels. These eminent leaders hailing from diverse professional backgrounds will come together to talk about and discuss the best practices and the future of marketing. These discussions shall happen in several formats including keynote addresses and panel sessions. Some of the renowned speakers at the event are Amit Shah, Senior President and Country Head Marketing & Corporate Communications (YES BANK), Vijay Koshy, Head - Brand Partnerships (The Viral Fever), Sai Narayan, Head of Marketing (Paisabazaar.com), Amit Tandon, Vice President and Business Head (HealthKart), Rajasekar KS, GM -Marketing (Matrimony.com Limited), Sachin Uppal, Chief Marketing Officer (Play Games24x7 Pvt. Ltd.), Mayur Sethi -COO & Partner (WittyFeed)Rituraj Bidwai, Digital Marketing Head (Reliance Petroleum), Girish Kalra, Sr. Vice President (ICICI Lombard General Insurance Corporation), Aditi Shrivastava, Co-Founder (Pocket Aces), Mukesh Jain, Chief Technical Officer (VFS Global), Gagan Singla, Chief Marketing Officer (Angel Broking) Vipul added.

On the Awards aspect of the event, Arun Malkhani – Chief Marketing Officer at IIFL who has been part of the jury for 2017 and 2018 editions of the program, said that the supreme quality of entries that have been submitted for the contest made it really challenging for him to assess and distinguish between various nominations in terms of the marking scheme. “The mCube awards by Inkspell is a great forum to look at and evaluate marketing work and best practices across multiple categories. The evaluation methodology is sharp and objective and hence good work stands out creatively as well as performance-wise. Overall, the judging process as well as the awards event are well planned and thought-through and I am happy to be associated with them this year as well.” exclaimed Arun.

The nominations are open for the Masters of Modern Marketing Awards 2018 and entries can be made on the website: www.mcubeawards.com

About mCube Awards 2018:

"Masters of Modern Marketing Awards, popularly known as the mCube or M3 Awards, is the premier marketing program in India or one can say the best digital marketing awards in India. The initiative has been designed and developed with the idea of providing an industry platform to acknowledge the exemplary work being done in the marketing space by advertising agencies, brands across sectors, startup enterprises as well as individual leaders and professionals. Masters of Modern Marketing Awards will also serve as a forum where marketing veterans as well as young turks from India Inc. will come together to discuss the key trends in the industry along with advanced technologies and methodologies being adopted to disrupt the traditional ecosystem. After the resounding success of Masters of Modern Marketing Awards 2017 in New Delhi, where we got love and respect from the industry biggies that we are on the right path to be the best b2b | marketing | digital | content | mobile and media awards, the program is well poised to enthrall the Indian Marketing fraternity with the 2018 edition in the city of Mumbai.”

