Nov 14, 2018, 09:42 IST | A Correspondent

MDFA: KSA Juniors down Supreme FC 2-1
Karnatak SA Juniors defeated Supreme FC 2-1 in a Division-II match of the MDFA League at the St Xavier's ground, Parel yesterday.

The KSA youngsters took the lead in the seventh minute through Sahil Shaikh. Nine minutes later, KSA doubled the tally through striker Shrinath Rathod.

Supreme FC managed to reduce the deficit when Sharik Shaikh scored their lone goal of the match.

