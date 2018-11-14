MDFA: KSA Juniors down Supreme FC 2-1

football

Supreme FC managed to reduce the deficit when Sharik Shaikh scored their lone goal of the match

Representational picture

Karnatak SA Juniors defeated Supreme FC 2-1 in a Division-II match of the MDFA League at the St Xavier's ground, Parel yesterday.

The KSA youngsters took the lead in the seventh minute through Sahil Shaikh. Nine minutes later, KSA doubled the tally through striker Shrinath Rathod.

Supreme FC managed to reduce the deficit when Sharik Shaikh scored their lone goal of the match.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates