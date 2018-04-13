MDFA: Sylvester scores brace as Income Tax win

Income Tax scored a comfortable 5-1 win over Soccer XI in a Super Division match of the MDFA League at the Andheri Sports Complex ground yesterday



Representational picture

Striker Sylvester Fernandes scored a brace, while Ajinkya Hadkar, Meghraj Kuvar and Sanket Rane scored once each for the taxmen. Satish Thevar pulled one back for Soccer XI.

