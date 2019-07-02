MDMK nominates Vaiko for Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu

national

However, the DMK has already nominated M. Shanmugam and B. Wilson for two Rajya Sabha seats

Chennai: MDMK General Secretary Vaiko has been nominated as its candidate for the July 18 Rajya Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu. MDMK and DMK are a poll ally in Tamil Nadu. As part of the electoral alliance, MDMK was allotted one Rajya Sabha seat from the state.

The election is necessitated as the tenures of ruling AIADMK's V. Maitreyan, K.R. Arjunan, T. Rathinavel, and R. Lakshmanan, DMK's Kanimozhi and CPI's D. Raja end this month.

Kanimozhi has been elected to Lok Sabha from Thoothukudi in the recent general elections.

In the 234-member Assembly, the AIADMK has 123 members (including the Speaker), the DMK 100, the Congress 7, the IUML and Independent one each while two seats are vacant.

With inputs from IANS

