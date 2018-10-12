MeToo movement: Kangana Ranaut takes on Hrithik Roshan yet again

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut has reportedly said Hrithik Roshan deserves to be punished in the wake of the #MeToo movement

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan

The #MeToo movement, which began in Hollywood about a year ago, has gained substantial momentum in India in the past few weeks. It took off after Tanushree Dutta accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of harassment. Following her revelation, accusations are being levelled against some powerful personalities in media and the entertainment industry, such as Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath, Sajid Khan, and Rajat Kapoor.

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who has taken off for Maheshwaram, Telangana, for the shoot of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, before leaving Mumbai, launched a fresh attack on Hrithik Roshan, saying that no one should work with him in the industry.

Kangy has reportedly said he deserves to be punished in the wake of the #MeToo movement. "People who keep their wives as trophies and keep young girls as their mistresses should also be punished. I am referring to Hrithik Roshan... people should not work with him as well. They lure young, beautiful girls with the promise of marriage and later try to prove them mad."

Kangana claims Hrithik was in a relationship with her behind his then-wife Sussanne Khan's back.

As fresh cases continued to be narrated, writer-director Piyush Mishra was accused by a former newspaper staffer of inappropriate behaviour during a party. Mishra said he was probably a "few drinks down" and apologised if he made the "lady uncomfortable".

Actor Deepika Amin said Alok Nath's reputation of an alcoholic and a harasser was common knowledge in the Hindi film and television industry. Amin, who recently worked with Nath in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety", said several years ago the actor tried to "barge into her room" when they were shooting outdoors for a telefilm.

Actor Himani Shivpuri said Alok Nath was like "Jekyll and Hyde" whose predatory behaviour was an "open secret" in the industry and has become public now.

