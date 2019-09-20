MEA: India won't discuss Kashmir at United Nations General Assembly

New Delhi: India will not dwell upon the Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly and instead discuss the country's contribution on the development, peace, and security fronts as a responsible member of the global body, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

"What Pakistan is going to say is not for me to comment upon. If they wish to dwell upon this issue, they are welcome to do so. Our Prime Minister will focus on what the United Nations General Assembly's high-level segment is meant to focus, which is that as a responsible member of the United Nations, the PM will flag what we are doing for development, for security, for peace, and our expectations and aspirations of other countries," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said about the session next week. "We have several multilateral matters to discuss. One of these is terrorism, though it won't be the focus," he added.

India has maintained that the abrogation of Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir is its internal matter – a stance which has been supported by several countries, including the SAARC member nations.

Pakistan has said that it will forcefully present the Kashmir issue like never before at the UN General Assembly session.

Trump hints at announcement

US President Donald Trump has said that he may make an announcement at the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event in Houston on Sunday when he would join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in addressing the 50,000-strong Indian diaspora. The White House on Monday announced that Trump would join Modi at the Houston rally on September 22 as a "special gesture" by the US President to underscore the special bond between the two countries. "Could be. I have a very good relationship with Prime Minister Modi," Trump told reporters on Wednesday on his way back from California to Washington DC while responding to a question if there would be an announcement when he is in Houston for the rally.

