Mecca Masjid blast case: NIA judge resignation hangs in the balance

The fate of the judge, K Ravinder Reddy, who quit hours after exonerating Hindutva preacher Swami Aseemanand and four others in the Mecca Masjid blast case yesterday, was unclear yesterday as speculation swirled over the reason for his action.

There was no official word on whether his resignation has been accepted, with a top official of the Hyderabad High Court saying, "Instructions have been issued not to speak about the issue." He, however, acknowledged the matter was discussed at the level of the chief justice of the high court.

Speculation was rife in the judicial circles in Hyderabad that Reddy, the special judge for NIA cases, might have put in his papers to protest allotment of judges from Andhra Pradesh to the subordinate courts in Telangana. He had put in his papers citing "personal reasons" for his abrupt decision. A senior judicial officer had said on Monday said that it had "nothing" to do with the judgement in the Mecca Masjid blast case.

