Medanta develops technology to provide freedom of movement to patients

Medanta hospital has said it has developed a first-of-its-kind critical non-invasive monitoring and recovery technology which would help its patients in having freedom of movement. Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta said the technology will significantly reduce false alarm, allowing clinicians to focus on the patients that need most attention.



"The technology 'Radius-7' by US based firm Masimo is a wearable, tether-less Pulse CO-Oximete that works in conjunction with a bedside monitor to provide continuous non-invasive monitoring, while allowing patients freedom of movement," Trehan said.



Jon Coleman, President of Worldwide Sales of Masimo Corporation, said that "In the event of any breach of vital parameter thresholds, the assigned nurse receives a notification on the pager. There is an escalation protocol if the primary nurse does not respond within a stipulated time. This ensures that no events are missed".

