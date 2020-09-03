Sushant Singh Rajput case: Media campaigns being run to boost Rhea's image, says Vikas Singh

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing the family of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, criticised the role of certain news organisations as far as their coverage was concerned, claiming that Sushant's family believes it is to aid the image of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. He also warned of "necessary actions" if the campaigns continued.

"His (Sushant's) three sisters met me. On their behalf and also their father, they said that negative campaigns are being run in the media in order to aid the image of an accused," said Singh during a press conference held in the Capital on Wednesday.

He added that the family is "extremely pained" by some "false negative campaigns" started against the family who has lost their young son. The campaigns, Singh said, were about Sushant's mental health.

Sushant-Rhea case: Can cops book people in drug-related cases based on chats?

"It is being carried in the media that he was bipolar. Our FIR, which was in public domain for long, clearly states that his mental health deteriorated after Rhea entered his life," clarified Singh. He also added that the FIR says whatever treatment she was making Sushant undergo wasn't shared with the family." He further added that the prescription which was shared with the late actor's family, didn't either have the name of the disease or the medicines.

"In spite of knowing all this, campaigns are being carried out by some channels. It's the earnest appeal of the family: Please don't add to the suffering of those who have just lost their young son," he appealed.

He also cleared the air by saying that Sushant Singh Rajput had no life insurance policy and warned that the ongoing campaigns are defamatory in nature. Singh threatened of "necessary action against such channels", if the campaigns continued.

