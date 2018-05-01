Medical interns plan to go on indefinite strike if health minister does not agree to raise stipend

Medical interns across the state intend to go on indefinite strike if health minister does not agree to raise stipend



ASMI members argue that they are under a great deal of pressure due to the patient load at government hospitals. Representational Image

Days after a peaceful protest by medical interns across the state, Maharashtra Health Minister Dr Deepak Sawant has agreed to meet the Association of State Medical Interns (ASMI)âÂÂon May 2 to discuss their humble stipend of R6,000. The stipend has not increased since 2012.

Dr Asif Patel, secretary of the association, said, "We are really looking forward to meeting the health minister for a positive response. He has agreed to meet us on May 2 to discuss our issues."

"Mumbai has the highest GDP, but despite that, we are paid the lowest. In fact, states like Punjab, West Bengal and Karnataka pay more. The number of patients at government hospitals is also high, which puts us under tremendous pressure," added Dr Patel.

Despite repeated calls, Dr Sawant remained unavailable for comment. However, a senior official from DMER confirmed the development. "The issue has been a subject of debate for years now. It has already been raised and discussed with the ministry. We hope for a fruitful output in the meeting," said the officer.

The protest was organized by ASMI, and was fully supported by Central MARD, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Medical Students Network, and Medical Students' Association of India. If their demands are not met, the interns are considering an indefinite strike from May 3.

