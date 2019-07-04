Medical officer arrested for taking Rs 5000 as a bribe in Rajasthan

crime

The Anti-Corruption Bureau team laid a trap and caught the officer red-handed while taking the remaining part of the bribe

On Thursday, an official of a primary health centre in Rajasthan's Baran district was arrested while taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Medical Officer Dr. Virendra Kumar had allegedly demanded Rs 12,000 from complainant Shyam Kumar Vaishnav in order to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for construction work at a sub-health centre in Pipalda Kalan village.

ACB Inspector Gyan Chand said that the accused had allegedly accepted Rs 7,000 during the verification of the complaint post which the Anti-Corruption Bureau team laid a trap and caught the officer red-handed while taking the remaining part of the bribe.

The Inspector further said that the money was recovered from the accused and the role of Block Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kamlesh Kumar was also being investigated.

In a similar incident, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two National Register of Citizens (NRC) officials for allegedly accepting a bribe to include the name of a woman in the NRC draft.

"Field Level Officer of Dispur 8 at Ganeshguri NRC Sewa Kendra, Syed Shahjahan (48) has been caught red-handed by an Assam ACB team while accepting a bribe amount of Rs 10,000 from complainant Kajari Ghosh Dutta of Ananda Nagar, Dispur," a release by the Superintendent of Police, Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption said.

Rahul Parasar (27), Assistant Local Registrar of Citizen Registration (LRCR) of the same NRC Sewa Kendra, has also been arrested for his alleged involvement in the case, it said.

The woman had approached the ACB after she was allegedly asked yesterday to pay Rs 10,000 for including her name in the NRC draft.

