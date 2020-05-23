Offbeat: Medical shop signboard in Ludhiana has gone viral for all the right reasons!

A signboard of a medical store posted on Twitter that has won lots of praises on the micro-blogging platform. The signboard, spotted in Ludhiana proudly proclaimed that their business is in association with 'Gupta and Daughters', which is a shift from the common practice of having businesses in the name of sons.

A picture of the signboard was posted on Twitter by Dr Aman Kashyap, who lauded the owner of the shop for defying gender stereotypes. He tweeted "Unlike all the shops opened in the name of Sons, a medicine shop in association with "Gupta & Daughters" spotted in Ludhiana." Dr Kashyap went on to quote Mahatma Gandhi and said, "Be the change you want to see in this world."

Gupta nd daughters .... ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ Unlike all the shops opened in the name of Sons, a medicine shop in association with "Gupta & Daughters" spotted in Ludhiana.



Be the change you want to see in this world ♥ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/rRE2JiYHpK — Dr Aman kashyap (@DrAmankashyap) May 22, 2020

The picture, posted on the micro-blogging platform on Friday became viral and managed to garner more than 6,100 likes and was retweeted over 1,100 times. Users commenting on the picture lauded the owner of the shop for honouring his daughters in the signboard and taking the right step for women empowerment.

Breaking the norm,

To a gesture warm,

Gupta & Daughters instead

Of routine Gupta & Sons tread,

The new path oblivious to a storm. @bibekdebroy — Vinod Sharma Bansi (@Vinod_Bansi) May 22, 2020

Love it — Kiran Manral (@KiranManral) May 22, 2020

I was also telling my father to do this before, he denied. But still happy to see this and will show this to my father too ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Gupta Shagun (@GuptaShagun2) May 22, 2020

All respect for this person — Thinking Indian (Dr.Nikunj) (@Nikunj21129) May 22, 2020

Should be a trendsetter — Rajesh mudras (@MudrasRajesh) May 22, 2020

Lovely ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ so much happy to see different nameðÂ¤© — kamal (@kamals1004) May 22, 2020

What do you think of the post?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news