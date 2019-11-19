Medium-intensity earthquake measuring 5.9 magnitude strikes Nepal

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

An earthquake measuring 5.3 on Richter scale struck Nepal on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 7.30 pm (local time), was located at a shallow depth of 14 kilometers, about 87 kilometers northwest of Dailekh district, the EMSC said.

There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property. Meanwhile, tremors were felt in parts of Delhi-NCR.

In the meanwhile, tremors of the quake were felt across several parts of north India and Delhi. Netizens also said that tremors were felt across the northern plains, including parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

