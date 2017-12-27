Medium sugar eases in lacklustre trade on December 27

Medium sugar prices eased further in an otherwise lacklustre Vashi wholesale market here today following sluggish demand from stockists and retailers

Medium sugar prices eased further in an otherwise lacklustre Vashi wholesale market here today following sluggish demand from stockists and retailers. While small sugar held stable in the absence of any worthwhile buying activity. Medium sugar (M-30) prices edged down by Rs 10 per quintal to Rs 3,320/3,605 from Tuesday's close at Rs 3,330/3,605.

Representational picture

Following are today's closing rates for sugar (per quintal) with the previous rates given in brackets: Small sugar (S-30) quality: Rs 3,220/3,372 (Rs 3,220/3,372). Medium sugar (M-30) quality: Rs 3,320/3,605 (Rs 3,330/3,605).

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go