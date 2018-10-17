Meena Nathani to star in Main Maayke Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo

television

Actress Meena Nathani has joined the cast of the show Main Maayke Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo, which also stars Neelu Vaghela. In the show, Satya Devi (Neelu) constantly interferes in her daughter Jaya's (Srishti Jain) life which creates comic and dramatic situations in her married life with Samar (Namish Taneja).

The show will soon witness the entry of Jiji Bua, played by Meena, who has acted in movies like "Well Done Abba". Jiji Bua is strict. She loves Jaya, but hates the fact that Satya interferes in her marital life. "Jiji Bua has different shades. She is loving as well as strict," Meena said in a statement.

After playing mother-in-law in Diya Aur Baati Hum, Neelu Vaghela will be seen playing an ambitious lawyer, Satya Devi, in Main Maayke Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhate Rahiyo. Neelu Vaghela took inspiration from Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan for her new show.

