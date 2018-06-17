Meenakshi Shedde: Woman on top?

The relatively low budgets for shorts allow the filmmakers the freedom to address issues in a way they may avoid in a mainstream film

Lust Stories, the anthology film, is a terrific sequel to Bombay Talkies. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar, this Netflix original film was released online on June 15. The relatively low budgets for shorts allow the filmmakers the freedom to address issues in a way they may avoid in a mainstream film. But those expecting much 'takatak' because of the title, should look elsewhere. Not surprisingly, all the stories have strong women protagonists.

Love, for all its foibles, is less complicated than lust, which often comes with an undertow of love, shame, guilt, betrayal, or simply the terror at being caught out — even when legal and moral. Interestingly, all the stories by the male directors have the woman on top; the only time the woman is below is in the story by the sole woman director, Zoya Akhtar. Also, given that lust is the theme, it is fascinating to observe how men and women frame sex. Only Akhtar shows an honest sex scene, with both partners in the nude (the woman is on top, but only in bed). With Dibakar, it's mostly stylized close-ups of the face; with Anurag, the sex is mostly off camera; with Karan Johar, it's mostly between the sheets.

Anurag Kashyap's opening short is by far the best. Kalindi (a brilliant Radhika Apte) is a college professor having an affair with her student Tejas (an utterly charming Akash Thosar of Sairat fame). Kalindi, who is in a long-distance, open marriage, comes across as an argumentative feminist, but in fact, she embodies all the flaws that she accuses men of, including stalking. Finally (it's in the trailer), when Tejas, who has another girlfriend, agrees to drop everything for her, she replies, "Are you crazy? I'm married," leaving Tejas stumped. The screenplay is wicked. The film works at a meta level, with Apte obsessively analyzing everything for an off-camera listener.

Zoya Akhtar's is about a housemaid Sudha (a superb Bhumi Pednekar) whose employer Ajit (an efficient Neil Bhoopalam) sleeps with her. Soon, his parents arrive with a prospective bride and in-laws; and his mother gives Sudha a box of sweets. At the elevator, as two maids discuss gifts they have received, Sudha's expression is an inscrutable mixture of emotions: a fleeting triumph of being good enough for the bada saab, anger at being sexploited, and the calm of knowing her place in life. The film is a powerful attack on class and patriarchal hypocrisy.

In Dibakar's film, Reena (Manisha Koirala), has an affair with her husband's best friend Sudhir (Jaideep Ahlawat), after her businessman husband Salman (Sanjay Kapoor) ignores her desires. When all is revealed, Salman should have exploded, but he weeps silently in bed instead. Koirala handles the two selfish men in her life with panache; but their bro code prevails above all.

Karan Johar entertainingly tackles female satisfaction, but his narrative spells it all out, with little subtext. Newlywed Megha (Kiara Advani) is unhappy with hubby Parag (Vicky Kaushal) because he is unconcerned about her sexual satisfaction, till she discovers a sex toy that gives her an orgasm in the drawing room, before the family (all in the trailer)—topped with a mocking reference to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. All in all, this is a crackling package, with a stinging honesty about sex and relationships, rarely seen in mainstream Bollywood.

Meenakshi Shedde is South Asia Consultant to the Berlin Film Festival, award-winning critic, curator to festivals worldwide and journalist.

