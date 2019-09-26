Meera Chopra: Every girl had a rate-card
Section 375 actor Meera Chopra chronicles what she learnt during her prep for cop act in upcoming web show, Kamathipura
Having earned accolades for her act as a rape victim in Section 375, Meera Chopra has trained her focus on her next, Kamathipura, a series that dabbles in the flesh trade. Essaying the part of a cop in the web show, Priyanka Chopra Jonas's cousin says she had to frequent the red-light area to acquaint herself with it.
"As a cop posted in that place, I had to familiarise myself with the area. My team took me to Kamathipura for three days, and we travelled across places like gully no 12 and 13, where access for the common folk is restricted," says the actor, who investigates a spate of murders in the area for the Amazon Prime series, helmed by Shravan Kumar.
While it was meant to be an educative affair for her act, the prep, Chopra admits, often posed facts that rendered her unnerved. "At times, I'd see [troubled] girls willing to be bitten by snakes in a bid to get intoxicated. I learnt that there are different rate-card for girls. Those standing on the ground floor are 'cheaper' than those on the floors above. For me, it was shocking. I never even imagined that a place like this existed in Mumbai."
The success of Section 375, she says, has been a validation of sorts for her. "I've been waiting for this acceptance for a long time. Often, I would be tempted to do projects against my will, merely for the sake of visibility. But, I always decided to wait for the right offer."
Also Read: Meera Chopra served food with worms in it; actress fumes with anger
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Richa Chadha along with boyfriend Ali Fazal attended the special screening of Section 375 at a preview theatre in Juhu, Mumbai. Richa wore a white jumpsuit, while Ali wore a denim jacket, white tee and denim. All pictures/Yogen Shah
-
Section 375 is a courtroom drama where Richa plays the public prosecutor who is fighting the case of a rape survivor Anjali Dangle, played by Meera Chopra. Directed by Ajay Bahl, Section 375 also features Akshaye Khanna.
-
Richa Chadha, who plays a public prosecutor named Hinal Mehta in the courtroom drama Section 375, said in an interview that she put a lot of thought into her on-screen character.
-
Richa Chadha said, "I put a lot of myself in the film. When I was building the character, I put a lot of my thoughts in presenting her. My character is a public prosecutor. Practically, public prosecutors don't earn a lot unless they are at the top of the game. So, why is she so adamant about getting justice in this case?"
-
Richa Chadha further added, "That is where I channelised a lot of righteous anger I feel as an individual in the present situation. I feel angry at the sexism in our film industry, as well as in society. The #MeToo movement was a wakeup call. So I poured a lot of thought on these matters, and into the character."
In picture: Richa Chadha greets Vicky Kaushal at the special screening of Section 375 in Juhu.
-
Meera Chopra wore a lemon-coloured co-ord set as she attended the special screening of her film Section 375 at a preview theatre in Juhu.
-
Hunterrr actor Gulshan Devaiah also attended the special screening of Section 375 at a preview theatre in Juhu.
-
Meera Chopra with brother Siddharth, sister Mannara and a guest pose for the photographers at the special screening of Section 375 in Juhu.
-
Television actress Karan Mehra and wife Nisha Rawal were all smiles as they arrived for the special screening of Section 375.
-
Dream Girl actress Nushrat Bharucha also attended the special screening of Section 375 at a preview theatre in Juhu.
-
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda also attended the special screening of Section 375 at a preview theatre in Juhu.
-
Rahul Bhat, who is also part of Section 375, poses for the photographers with Sudhir Mishra at the Juhu preview theatre.
-
Soundarya Sharma wore a nude colour dress as she attended the special screening of Section 375 at a preview theatre in Juhu.
-
Kriti Kharbanda, who will be next seen in Housefull 4, was all smile as she poses for the photographers at the preview theatre in Juhu.
-
Satyajeet Dubey also attended the special screening of Section 375 at a preview theatre in Juhu.
A special screening of upcoming film Section 375 was held in Juhu, which was attended by Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Gulshan Devaiah, Meera Chopra, Mannara Chopra, Siddharth Chopra, Karan Mehra, Nisha Rawal, Nushrat Bharucha, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Rahul Bhatt, Sudhir Mishra, Satyajeet Dubey, Soundarya Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, among others. See photos
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Amitabh Bachchan to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award