Meera Sanyal, banker, AAP member passes away after brief illness

national

In her 30-year-old banking career before surprising all by plunging into politics, the Kochi-born Meera Sanyal had also served as the head of corporate finance

Meera Sanyal had contested the LS elections in 2014 from the Mumbai South constituency but had lost

Banker-turned-politician Meera Sanyal died on Friday after a brief illness. Sanyal, 57, had joined the Aam Aadmi Party after quitting her job as the country chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland, and contested the Lok Sabha election in 2014.

AAP leader and Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia confirmed her death in a tweet, saying the country has lost a "sharp economic brain and a gentle soul". "You will forever remain in our hearts," Sisodia said in the tweet. "Extremely sad to hear this. No words to express...," AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal tweeted.

In her 30-year-old banking career before surprising all by plunging into politics, the Kochi-born Sanyal had also served as the head of corporate finance and chief operating officer for ABN Amro, Asia. Ajit Ranade, economist and former ABN Amro colleague said, "I am fortunate to have worked with her professionally and to have known her as a friend. She was someone who was able to match her actions to her beliefs."

Preeti Sharma Menon, national spokesperson for AAP, said, "I don't think anyone had battled cancer as well as she did, a battle she fought for over two years. She has always been very graceful as a party member and as a colleague." Vivek Kaul, author, said, "In her book, 'The Big Reverse', she had acknowledged my work which was very sweet of her. Many didn't know about her illness as she kept it a private matter. The fact that she wrote a book despite the illness is simply amazing."

Inputs by Arita Sarkar

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates