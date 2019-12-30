Meerut cop's remarks: UP deputy CM backs cop, Union minister demands action

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Lucknow: The BJP leaders appear divided over Meerut Superintendent of Police's 'go to Pakistan' remark to Muslims. While Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday backed the policeman, Union Minister for Minorities Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi demanded immediate action against him.

"He [Meerut SP] didn't say it for all Muslims but probably to those who were raising pro-Pakistan slogans while pelting stones. His statement is not wrong for the people involved in anti-national activities. It is right for those who are sloganeering against India and supporting Pakistan," Maurya said in Lucknow.

Naqvi said on Saturday "It is condemnable if it is true. Immediate action should be taken against the police officer". In a viral video, a police officer was seen abusing and asking Muslims to go to Pakistan during an anti-CAA protest in Meerut.

Mayawati suspends MLA

Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday suspended party MLA Rama Bai Parihar for supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. "The BSP takes prompt action against MPs, MLAs who break discipline... Parihar has been suspended and banned from taking part in party functions," she tweeted in Hindi.

8 detained for 'rangoli' protest

Eight people, including five women, were detained briefly on Sunday when they staged an anti-CAA protest in Chennai by drawing rangoli, police said. The eight were picked up for holding the protest without permission and causing inconvenience to others, a senior police official said adding they were later let off. Opposition DMK hit out at the AIADMK government for the police action.

