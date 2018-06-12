Meerut District Magistrate gives Rs 4.5 lakh cheque to shooter Priya Singh

Priya Singh had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking monetary aid for travel and accommodation in Germany to represent India in 50m rifle prone

Representational pic

The Meerut District Magistrate on Monday gave a cheque of Rs 4.5 lakh to Indian Shooter Priya Singh to help her participate in International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Germany.

Earlier, Singh had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking monetary aid for travel and accommodation in Germany to represent India in 50m rifle prone. Expressing happiness after getting the financial help, Priya told ANI, "My aim is to win the gold medal and make my country proud. I am thankful to ANI for helping me. I would like to thank Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the help he has extended."

Earlier, Adityanath had sanctioned Rs 4.5 lakh for the 19-year-old shooter and also directed the District Magistrate to make all necessary arrangements for her travels. The daughter of a Dalit labourer from Meerut, Priya was one of six candidates selected for the 50-meter rifle prone ISSF Junior World Cup scheduled to be held in Suhl, Germany from June 22. She qualified for the event with a borrowed rifle.

