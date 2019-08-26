Meerut Police nab two members of gang which stole oil from tankers

crime

Accused used to steal petrol diesel from tankers and sell it at petrol pump; the police has filed a case against the accused

Meerut: The TP Nagar police arrested two members of the gang that was wanted for the theft of petrol and diesel from Indian Oil tankers. Around 240 litres of diesel has also been recovered from the possession of the arrested persons. The police recovered several cans of petrol, including five cans filled with 40 litres of diesel, two cans filled with 20 litres of diesel and few empty drums. According to the police, diesel stealing devices have also been recovered from their possession. The TP Nagar Police has prosecuted both the accused.

TP Nagar inspector Dinesh Kumar told that “The accused used to steal oil from Indian Oil tankers and sell them at petrol pumps. The investigating team is establishing who all are connected with the gang.” The TP police are also investigating where the petrol-diesel is being supplied, the inspector added.

