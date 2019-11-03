Meet a person with a skill you can use

As a teenager, Harsh Patel was fascinated by the videos that music player Winamp created. At 18, he joined animation school. After creating videos for live concerts, he went on to design the visual experience for events, just the way a DJ does with his music, in real time. His work on creating installations and projection mapping came with a Ganesh pandal, for which he created the Humayun’s tomb facade. If you are looking for a dramatic set for a concert or corporate gig, he’s the guy to call.

Recommended by: Jash Reen, co-founder of Wolves Visuals, says, "Harsh has spent considerable time finding new ways to execute live visuals in the local landscape. He is a newer breed of artiste at peace with reinventing himself as long as it pushes live visual presentation to another level."

Available for:

Interactive installations using lights, logo design, motion graphic and 3D animation

Charges: Rs 15,000 (three-hour gig)

Email at: hpatel134@gmail.com

