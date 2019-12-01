Meet a person with a skill you can use
Anuj Mehta started off as a photographer at The Cuckoo Club and The Hive shooting performances. A year later, after he graduated, he began taking on projects concerning architecture and portrait photography
Anuj Mehta, 24
Photographer, DoP, Director and editor
Engineer by education, he chose to make his passion for photography his full-time job.
Anuj Mehta started off as a photographer at The Cuckoo Club and The Hive shooting performances. A year later, after he graduated, he began taking on projects concerning architecture and portrait photography. When he upgraded to a full-frame camera and expanded his work to the video space, it allowed him to document the journey of stand-up comedians and even work on an interview series for a YouTube channel and on-set photography for a comedy special on Netflix.
Recommended by: Aakash Mehta, stand-up comedian, says, “In an industry where it is frustrating to work with people who do things for the sake of doing them, Anuj is a DoP/Editor who cares about how the end product looks, sounds, feels and performs.”
Available for: Architecture and portrait photography, video editing and directing
Charges: Photography (8 hrs) R24,000; videography (hourly) R12,000
Email: pavlikam@gmail.com
Watch lovers part
Watch Feroz Abbas Khan recreate William Shakespeare’s classic Romeo and Juliet in his new musical play, Raunaq & Jassi. The story revolves around two lovers, hailing from warring families. They express their angst through poetry, song and dance.
When: December 1, 3.30 PM and 7.30 PM
Where: Mukesh Patel Auditorium, NMIMS, Opposite Mithibai College, Vile Parle
Entry: Rs 950 onwards
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Listen to carols
Join the Cantata Choir, conducted by Olga Collaco, for an evening of carols. The repertoire will include traditional and modern carols.
When: December 5, 7.30 PM
Where: The Church of St John the Evangelist, Colaba
Free
Call: 22024482
Light a five-star Christmas tree
Get into festive cheer early on with the traditional tree lighting ceremony at The St Regis Mumbai. The celebrations will continue with carolling, setting up of a freshly baked gingerbread house, and enjoying mulled wine and eggnog.
When: December 7, 7 PM–8 PM
Where: The St Regis, The Drawing Room, level 9, Lower Parel
Call: 8657522953
Attend a tribute to Celia Lobo
Be part of a tribute concert to Celia Lobo. Spearheaded by Celia’s daughter, Deirdre Lobo, the evening will bring together the prolific songstress’ former students to celebrate her music.
When: December 4, 7 PM
Where: Royal Opera House, Mathew Road, Girgaum
Entry: Rs 500–Rs 1,200
To book: insider.in
Become an organic farmer
Want to set up your own farm? Head to Karjat for a four-day intensive workshop, where you will be introduced to indigenous and cow-based farming, organic pest and weed management, and irrigation systems.
When: December 6 onwards
Where: Art Village, Karjat
Price: Rs 10,000
Call: 9820313000
Go for a culture fest
Be part of the day-long Add Art Festival at the NCPA. You can attend a puppet theatre performance, experience a Hindustani instrumental duet or listen to Jim Sarbh’s monologue.
When: December 1, 9 AM–9 PM
Where: NCPA, Nariman Point
Entry: Rs 500 onwards
To book: in.bookmyshow.com
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Learn tricks of the tandoor with Chef Amninder Sandhu