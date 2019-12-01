Meet a person with a skill you can use

Anuj Mehta, 24

Photographer, DoP, Director and editor

Engineer by education, he chose to make his passion for photography his full-time job.

Anuj Mehta started off as a photographer at The Cuckoo Club and The Hive shooting performances. A year later, after he graduated, he began taking on projects concerning architecture and portrait photography. When he upgraded to a full-frame camera and expanded his work to the video space, it allowed him to document the journey of stand-up comedians and even work on an interview series for a YouTube channel and on-set photography for a comedy special on Netflix.

Recommended by: Aakash Mehta, stand-up comedian, says, “In an industry where it is frustrating to work with people who do things for the sake of doing them, Anuj is a DoP/Editor who cares about how the end product looks, sounds, feels and performs.”

Available for: Architecture and portrait photography, video editing and directing

Charges: Photography (8 hrs) R24,000; videography (hourly) R12,000

Email: pavlikam@gmail.com

Watch lovers part

Watch Feroz Abbas Khan recreate William Shakespeare’s classic Romeo and Juliet in his new musical play, Raunaq & Jassi. The story revolves around two lovers, hailing from warring families. They express their angst through poetry, song and dance.

When: December 1, 3.30 PM and 7.30 PM

Where: Mukesh Patel Auditorium, NMIMS, Opposite Mithibai College, Vile Parle

Entry: Rs 950 onwards

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

Listen to carols

Join the Cantata Choir, conducted by Olga Collaco, for an evening of carols. The repertoire will include traditional and modern carols.

When: December 5, 7.30 PM

Where: The Church of St John the Evangelist, Colaba

Free

Call: 22024482

Light a five-star Christmas tree

Get into festive cheer early on with the traditional tree lighting ceremony at The St Regis Mumbai. The celebrations will continue with carolling, setting up of a freshly baked gingerbread house, and enjoying mulled wine and eggnog.

When: December 7, 7 PM–8 PM

Where: The St Regis, The Drawing Room, level 9, Lower Parel

Call: 8657522953

Attend a tribute to Celia Lobo

Be part of a tribute concert to Celia Lobo. Spearheaded by Celia’s daughter, Deirdre Lobo, the evening will bring together the prolific songstress’ former students to celebrate her music.

When: December 4, 7 PM

Where: Royal Opera House, Mathew Road, Girgaum

Entry: Rs 500–Rs 1,200

To book: insider.in

Become an organic farmer

Want to set up your own farm? Head to Karjat for a four-day intensive workshop, where you will be introduced to indigenous and cow-based farming, organic pest and weed management, and irrigation systems.

When: December 6 onwards

Where: Art Village, Karjat

Price: Rs 10,000

Call: 9820313000

Go for a culture fest

Be part of the day-long Add Art Festival at the NCPA. You can attend a puppet theatre performance, experience a Hindustani instrumental duet or listen to Jim Sarbh’s monologue.

When: December 1, 9 AM–9 PM

Where: NCPA, Nariman Point

Entry: Rs 500 onwards

To book: in.bookmyshow.com

