Meet a person with a skill you can use

Praveen Wadalkar, 40

Digital entrepreneur, co-founder and CEO of Techizer Tech Solutions. A motivational speaker and corporate public speaking coach, he is a nine-time International TEDx speaker.

Although Pravin Wadalkar runs an IT firm, he has a degree in pharmacy. While that is one side to him, his passion for motivating people to become better public speakers is what sets him apart. He started Speak and Grow to help others communicate effectively. The idea came to him three years ago, when at college, his 60-minute speech was recorded by his driver. Wadalkar wanted to understand how the students had reacted. To his dismay, he found that it had garnered no reaction. He realised, while you may have a great story to tell, how you tell it is important. Wadalkar now teaches students and corporates public speaking, using live-debate competitions, story-telling, impromptu speaking and feedback-evaluation.

Available for: Motivational sessions on public speaking

Charges: 90-minute one-on-one coaching at R12,000

Email at: pwadalkar@gmail.com

Attend an art fair

Catch works by emerging and established artists on the last day of the Global Art Fair. The exhibition will feature Suhas Roy, Vrindavan Solanki, John Douglas, Gurucharan Singh, among 200 others.

When: December 15, 10.30 AM–7 PM

Where: Expo Centre, World Trade Centre, Cuffe Parade

Free

Call: 9820079405

Dig into paprika hummus

Enjoy a culinary trip across Beirut, Turkey and Lebanon at House of Grills. The menu has been curated by chef Zeeshan Shaikh.

When: 12 PM to midnight

Where: House of Grills, Versova

Call: 9930708384

Paint a black kettle

Try your hand at painting a black kettle, at this art workshop. You will be handheld through the session, and taught various painting techniques.

When: December 21, 11 AM–2 PM

Where: Doolally Taproom, Andheri West

Entry: Rs 1,800

To book: instamojo.com

Fight diabetes

Learn how to reverse diabetes in 21 days at a book club reading by Dr Nandita Shah, founder and director of SHARAN India.

When: December 17, 5.30 PM

Where: C1102, Koparkhairane

Free

To Register: sharan-india.org

Watch dance with a difference

Celebrate new choreographies in dance at the Pravaha Dance Festival. The performances will feature Toronto-based dancer-choreographer Lata Pada, who will present Bharatanatyam in a new light, and Kalamandalam Piyal and troupe and Nirupama–Rajendra’s take on nature.

When: December 15 and 19, 6.30 PM onwards

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point

Entry: Rs 300–Rs 500

To book: ncpamumbai.com

