Meet Amardeep Singh aka Bobby Sidana: An Inspiration To Millennials

Amardeep Singh aka Bobby Sidana is a successful businessman, wearing multiple hats with elan. While being a popular face in the national and international entertainment world, Sidana has steadied his business with much success for past several years.

Sidana owns a footwear store named ‘NY Tent Sale’ which has the most trendy sneaker collections to look for. He has been in the sneaker footwear business for over 30 years.

With the footwear industry growing by leaps and bounds in the recent years, Sidana has stayed steps ahead of the competitors with designer sneakers. The millennials have been driving the footwear industry with exponential growth, and Sidana has served the growing apetites for trendy sneakers with much success.

Amardeep Singh aka Bobby Sidana also owns one of the most prestigious ‘Swan Club’, which is located in Roslyn NY in Long Island. From Hollywood to Bollywood, he is a friend with most of the A-list celebrities, while being popular in the entertainment world.

While being a successful businessman, Amardeep Singh aka Bobby Sidana is a man of empathy, showing concerns for the weaker sections of the society.

His determination and dedication towards working for the poor made him launch the Guru Nanank Kitchen.

The lockdown phase had shown the intrinsic strength of India, as none went empty stomach, with a number of heroes coming out with open arms.

Amardeep Singh aka Bobby Sidana took his mission to ensure that the poor and orphans didn’t stay hungry, as his initiative of Guru Nanak Kitchen (GNK) became the first stop for the needy.

There are exceptional people in the world who selflessly work for the underprivileged and the betterment of society. Amardeep Singh aka Bobby Sidana is one such popular name serving effortlessly for the upliftment of the underprivileged people. His venture Guru Nanak’s Kitchen (GNK) is providing almost 2000 meals and essentials to orphans, poor women, abandoned senior citizens and others who need help.

Guru Nanak’s Kitchen has in the past five years relentlessly served the vulnerable sections of the society. In addition to meals a day, GNK also provides essentials, including shampoo, soap, toilet paper, cereal, and more, to those in need.

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic affecting all sections, Amardeep Singh aka Bobby Sidana continues working hard to serve the underprivileged. He is a role model for people who are willing to help the underprivileged. He has proved himself to be a true example, both as a businessman and a social worker, by bridging the gap between the rich and the poor.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.