Meet Ankit Yadav fashion and lifestyle blogger

Blogging has become one of the most sorted professions today. Gone are the days when one had to be conscious about looks and physique to be a blogger. A true example of it is Ankit Yadav. He is a fashion and lifestyle blogger who has completed his Textile and Fashion Apparel designing from National Institute Of Fashion Technology. Later, He started working as a Digital Media and Fashion News Industry and a freelance designer. While working, he simultaneously started his blog for the love of styling.

His Instagram handle, 'ankiityadav_' tends to focus more on the posts of fashion and lifestyle. He participates more into off-line fashion shows/ design events and session display collection of various brands in the Indian Market.

Having an experience of more than two and a half years, he recalls his phase of struggle. He had always been a reserved kid who was confused to take blogging as his career. One thing which irked his was that one must fit in the criteria of a model to become a blogger.

Sharing his experience in fashion, he believes that fashion is more appropriate with design principles. Not just this, it also helps him understand different cultures about different countries which he incorporates in his styling. He believes that the old and colourful bazaars are a wonderful experience as one can explore different streets of different cities.

Ankit Yadav is a personality that has a good number of followers on social media, creates mainly fashion content and has the power to influence the opinion and purchase behaviour of others with their recommendations.

However, Ankit Yadav seems to have a closer relationship with other traditional celebrities, youtube creators and other influencers in the Indian Market. He also a part of BrandzUp Media and VCOI (Video Creators of India) to approach and Creator Locator for the company. BrandzUp & VCOI is managing and providing digital management & Businesses to various artists on digital platforms.

