Meet Brothers' father passes away following a cardiac arrest
Meet Brothers' father passes away after a cardiac arrest. The last rites to be performed at the Oshiwara crematorium.
Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Manmeet Singh
Music composers Meet Brothers, unfortunately, lost their father, S. Gulzar Singh Chandokhe, after a cardiac arrest. According to a report by SpotboyE, his body was taken to Kokilaben Hospital and the family was there.
The last rites will be performed today at the Oshiwara Crematorium. The unfortunate incident happened last night around 8. May his soul Rest In Peace!
