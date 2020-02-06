Meet Brothers' father passes away following a cardiac arrest

Music composers Meet Brothers, unfortunately, lost their father, S. Gulzar Singh Chandokhe, after a cardiac arrest. According to a report by SpotboyE, his body was taken to Kokilaben Hospital and the family was there.

The last rites will be performed today at the Oshiwara Crematorium. The unfortunate incident happened last night around 8. May his soul Rest In Peace!

