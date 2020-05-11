Meet Cameron Farthing and Myles Broom: The e-commerce moguls who are transforming digital marketing

In an era, where everything is being digitized, it should come as no surprise that one of the leading industries right now is that of digital marketing. Cameron Farthing and Myles Broom are two young entrepreneurs who are paving ways for e-Commerce brands around the world. Through their co-founded platform, The Normal Company, they utilize innovative strategies and keen skills to ascertain that their clients soar high and break all previously held records when it comes to their sales.

The idea of the company was brought to fruition the day when Cameron and Myles decided to take the plunge of settling in London in the same apartment block to establish a company with one thing at the forefront of it: how they can exceed results that their client has previously achieved, how they can provide an experience to their clients that stresses on the interpersonal relationship at the forefront of it, and ultimately, lives and breathes the clients’ goals as much as they do, opening up their eyes to see the potential they have, but don’t realize.

Before The Normal Company, both Cameron and Myles were involved in the same industry separately. Myles was imbibing knowledge by working in the Marketing industry full time while leading side ventures and Cameron was running his own e-Commerce companies while learning more about digital marketing. They soon realized that by working mutually, they would be able to harness better results than they were able to alone.

Hence, The Normal Company was born. Since its inception, it has helped a number of brands reap outsized sales. These include small businesses as well as top international and celebrity-endorsed brands like Kylie Jenner, Will I Am, and Victoria Secrets models among others.

“We have taken a large number of clients from ‘growth limbo’ where they are cruising nicely at say a multi 6 figure revenue level, but need to scale further to become a bigger player, and dominate their market further. That’s where we come in; to alleviate that stress and take them to further 6 figure levels, and often surpassing 7 figures in time frames they previously didn’t think would be possible for them,” says Cameron Farthing.

As markets become competitive and increasingly saturated, many novices and entrepreneurship enthusiasts are finding difficulty staying afloat in the industry. In times like these, The Normal Company proves to be just not an agency to increase your sales but a safeguard to ensure that you thrive and are stable and firm in your footing. The competition and saturation also signify; to make your mark you must either offer something entirely unique or constantly evolve - normal isn’t enough anymore. The Normal Company owners are reiterating this crucial factor by incorporating innovative marketing strategies in your brand to make it stand out, hence setting a “new” normal, and inspiring everyone around them to think creatively and innovatively as well.

