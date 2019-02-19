Meet Damini Chopra - Prabhas' co-star in Saaho

regional-cinema

Damini Chopra is a trained classical dancer, who plays a cop in Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Prabhas. Damini says there was no better way to make an entry in filmdom than with the Baahubali star.

Newcomer Damini Chopra makes her debut in the Prabhas-starrer Saaho. The trained classical dancer plays a cop in the thriller. Damini says there was no better way to make an entry in filmdom than with the Baahubali star.

"It could not get bigger than this," she says. Damini studied literature at Harvard and writes on international subjects like the refugee crisis. On the first day of the set, she felt intimidated by Prabhas but the South star told her, "You studied at Harvard. I feel like a bundle of nerves in front of you."

This helped her calm down and be at ease.

