Meet diplomat Pavel Kalina, who travels around with 85 kg pole

Czech Republic's Pavel Kalina with his portable pole

Pavel Kalina, a diplomat with the Czech Republic embassy in Tehran (Iran) was a unique participant at the Mallakhamb World Championship held over the weekend at Shivaji Park. Kalina carries with him an 85kg folding wooden pole mallakhamb, measuring three metres in height wherever he goes.

"It's a five-piece folding pole. Being a diplomat, I do not have a problem and carry it in diplomatic cargo. Wherever I go, I put it on the floor in an open space or in my room and do my training," said Kalina, a trade commissioner and first secretary of the Czech Embassy in Tehran.

He was seventh in the long set of the pole category and ended up 10th in the individual championship. Both results earned him five points each. Kalina learnt mallakhamb when he was based in Mumbai (from 2000 to 2009) as managing director of an automobile firm before joining the Czech Consulate General, Mumbai in 2006 as a trade commissioner.

He was based in China from 2009 to 2011 and got posted to Tehran before a stint in Russia. Though shifting base from one country to another, he has not lost his passion for mallakhamb.

"It's really exciting and satisfying to participate in the World Championship. I am crazy over mallakhamb. After work, some go to the gym, but I go and do mallakhamb. It's [mallakhamb] a gift given to me by Uday Deshpande (coach). He taught me everything about this sport," said Kalina.

