Meet entrepreneur Rishiraj Singh Sehgal, a multifaceted personality who is riding high on success

Most of us have dreamed of becoming entrepreneurs at one point or another, but very few of us dare to actually give it a shot. Young people often have a natural flair for entrepreneurship because they are adaptable, optimistic, forward-thinking, and firm and that's the reason behind the success of Rishi Sehgal, a Indo Canada based entrepreneur who started his career at the age of 25 by stepping into the world of hospitality out of passion. Today, Rishi is not only into hospitality but is also partnered with various ventures related to Cybersecurity, Nightlife, Luxury & lifestyle.

Rishi Sehgal is a proud owner of Bandra, Mumbai's famous Sardaarji restaurant which has gained immense fame within a short period of time due to its taste and service. Rishi is also a vice president of Cybernetiv company, an agency that looks into cybersecurity and services.

This young and dynamic entrepreneur has always been passionate about everything that he does. Be it his wish to own a restaurant and serve people with love or his excitement towards technology that led him to cybersecurity. Over the years, Rishi has had a roller coaster ride but his hard work and perseverance have helped him hit the ground running.

Being a hotelier, Rishi has served the best of celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Sunanda Sharma, Raza Murad Ji, Zakir Khan, Robert Hoffman, Rhea Chakraborty and many other prominent celebs.

Talking about his professional life, Rishi shares, "I am passionate about my work and everything that I do. Because I love what I do, I have a steady source of motivation that drives me to do my best. This passion led me to challenge myself daily and learn new skills that helped me to do better work". He further adds, "I think an inspiring person has two core beliefs. I believe in myself and also believe in the creator, almighty. With those two beliefs and a lot of hard work is what inspires me. When I speak of my ambitions, it is with great passion, optimism, and enthusiasm".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever