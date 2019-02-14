Meet fellow cycling enthusiasts at a meet-up today in Bandra

things-to-do

Cycling is one of the best modes of transport, considering it involves no carbon emissions and helps keep you fit as well. And if you're a cycling enthusiast, pedal over to Bombay Bicycle Club Meet #1, a gathering of cyclists where you get to meet other like-minded bikers in the city. The event, organised by White Collar Hippie and Eccentrips, will include screenings of fun cycling documentaries. Plus, professional cyclists and fellow participants will share their experiences and adventurous stories, too.

"There's something awesome about leaving the city's hustle and bustle behind, and seeing a new place on two wheels," says a member of White Collar Hippie, adding that the main idea behind the event is to bring Mumbai's cycling community closer together and inspire everyone to take part in longer cycling trips outside the city.

The aim is to encourage people to take up cycling as a lifestyle. The meet also welcomes cycling newbies and anyone who hasn't dived into the world of pedalling on wheels just yet.

On: Today, 6 pm onwards

At: Social, 21, Gagangiri CHS Carter Road, Bandra West.

Call: 9930260747

