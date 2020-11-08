Meet John Stewart Eduri! The score champ behind Mirzapur's music

It's rare when an Indian OTT show pays attention to its background score. Mirzapur 2 not only did that, but did it well. The music of the show, whether the title track, character themes or music used to build tempo, has come together seamlessly with the narrative. The last episode, where the lives of the Tripathis, Guptas and Pandits, come to an explosive point, sees the background score build the action aggressively but slowly, to make sure you don't miss a shred of emotion.

Although the credits list John Stewart Eduri as Series Music Composer, he says, "I have not composed a single song in the show. But I have got credited as music composer, because these days, the score is very important." Eduri arrived in Mumbai from Vishakapatnam in 2004 when he was 20. After getting a break with Salim-Suleiman, he started working with Vishal-Shekhar. Since 2013, he has been working solo, and has Thugs of Hindostan and Mardaani in his musicography.

His tryst with Mirzapur began when he had just wrapped up work on Inside Edge 1. "Producer Karan Anshuman, who has produced both Inside Edge and Mirzapur, told me he wanted an underground kind of sound. But at the time I was wondering what that would be. We got into a studio and did a hurried thing because the producers wanted a sample track. We added hammer and metal sounds. Notice that there is no melody anywhere. But then, it got approved."

Later though, they spent more time on the music. Eduri's biggest technique was "alternate composing". "In Dabangg, the theme used for a Bihari cop was Brazilian. In Mirzapur, we have used Brazilian and Afro themes set in a fully UP setting. For Munna's character, we gave a Clint Eastwood-type theme. It starts off funny, but then becomes darker. The key with Mirzapur has been to keep it unexpected. And all the themes sort of culminate in the last episode," he shares.



The background score of Mirzapur 2 is an integral part of the narrative

Ask him about his personal inspiration, and he counts John Williams (Jurassic Park) and Hans Zimmer (Dark Knight) as favourites. "Every day, I nap between 5 and 6 pm. I put on a pair of headphones and play at least one score by Williams. I wake up inspired. It's the purity and originality that really makes me happy." He likes working on web shows because it offers him the freedom he is used to. "The producer doesn't have to worry about making money from the song. So, that allows me to be innovative."

Eduri says life is busy, and he's hardly complaining about having too much work. "I am having a great time. I have done 27 movies, and never have I seen reach like I did with Mirzapur. No one called me from mid-day before this for an interview, right!"

