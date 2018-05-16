Meet 'Kapoor and Sons' new cast, courtesy Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a unique collage of pictures

Seems like, Arjun Kapoor has an interesting cast in mind for the sequel of the 2016-film Kapoor & Sons. The Mubarakaan star, on Tuesday, took to Twitter to share a collage of pictures.

It included a photo of Anil Kapoor with Harshvardhan, Sanjay Kapoor with his son and his own picture with dad Boney Kapoor. Arjun captioned the post as, 'Kapoor & sons - The Sequel @AnilKapoor @HarshKapoor_ #SanjayKapoor #JahaanKapoor'. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Fawad Khan, Kapoor & Sons was directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar.

Arjun Kapoor, recently did an item number titled Chumme mein chavanprash along with his cousin Harshvardhan Kapoor in Bhavesh Joshi, says doing energetic songs gives him a high as he believes in entertaining people through "commercial stuff". "It's a big high for me as an actor to do such super energetic songs. I believe in entertaining people through commercial stuff. I feel nice when they enjoy a song or film and feel it is full paisa vasool (worth every penny) for them," Arjun said in a statement. "Chumme Mein Chavanprash" is a promotional music video for Harshvardhan's film. On the concept of the song, Arjun Kapoor said: "It's 'Fight Club' meets 'Blade Runner' meets 'Madmax' meets 'Chikni Chameli'. It's just insane. It's a proper male item song after years and I hate using the word 'item' but this truly is an item. The set-up is the item."

