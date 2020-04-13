Search

Meet Kareena Kapoor Khan's Easter bunnies for life - Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Updated: Apr 13, 2020, 08:26 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared another adorable picture of her toddler Taimur Ali Khan along with hubby Saif Ali Khan and wished all of us a Happy Easter in the cutest way possible!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken a great step by joining Instagram, as stated before. Now, we don't have to wait for the paparazzi to spot her munchkin Taimur Ali Khan outside his house. And given the lockdown that has now been extended, we all were wondering what would happen! But as stated above, we have Kareena for our help.

And since the world celebrated Easter on April 12, she also took to her Instagram account to wish everyone on the occasion in her own cute and adorable way. She shared a picture of Taimur and Saif Ali Khan were the toddler could be seen with his nose and cheeks painted and hubby Saif Ali Khan right behind.

The actress wrote- "My Easter bunnies for life. Happy Easter everyone." (sic) Have a look right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

My Easter bunnies for life âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â Happy Easter everyone... #StayHome #StaySafe

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onApr 11, 2020 at 11:31pm PDT

Katrina Kaif commented on the picture with lots of hearts and we can totally relate to it. And this is not the first time when Kareena has shared a picture of Saif and Taimur, she did that a few days ago as well. And as days and weeks pass by, we hope to see more of them!

