Meet 'lentil man', a Jodhpur-based miniature artist

Jodhpur: A Jodhpur-based miniature artist Vijay Prajapat, who is popularly known as the 'lentil man', makes paintings on a lentil within a minute. Prajapat owns Umaid Heritage art school and teaches Rajasthani miniature art. According to media reports, Prajapat has been doing this for the past 11 years and provides free art supplies and lessons for anyone who wishes to learn the art form.

Speaking to ANI, Prajapat said the idea behind running the school was to make sure the art form does not fade away amidst transforming times. "Miniature art is an age-old tradition of Rajasthan and we do not want it to get lost. So we are taking it forward. I teach this art to students from all across the world," he said.

Prajapat's initiative to revive the traditional cultural art form has attracted many people, not just from India, but also from the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries.

