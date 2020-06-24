Meet Loveveer Singh aka Pannu, credible traveler and photographer

Some people have stories to narrate which creates an entirely unique ambiance for the other people. But the most distinctive thing about a story is that it need not be in the written aspect only, It persists beyond that. To justify and beautifully elucidate the unique way of presenting the magnificent art of tale Loveveer Singh has something better to propose.

Loveveer Singh is the most elegant and enthusiastic photographer and travel of the generation. His passionate attitude and ever ready to capture the life moment made him one of the best and most admirable photographers in his niche. Talking about his voyage then, he was born and brought up in a village of Punjab where he spent 18 years of his life.

He says that from wandering aimlessly to moving to Australia for his further studies he excavated himself and his goals. According to him he just wanted to accomplish his role in making the world a better place to live, and want to commence by using his arena. Getting known about his ideologies and conceptions that he put into his pictures. After analyzing his works from the past years, he still proceeds to uncover themes that have subconsciously woven into each composition.

He says that traveling to places offered him an escape and sense of wonder in his youth and continue to do so through setting the stage for his creations. The energy from these landscapes gives him a sense of comfort and belonging. The environments of marshland channels, deep woodlands and open fields all serve influence to the portrayal of hid dreams.

Talking about his enthusiasm then he is very much inspired by Movies he says that "they are not just films, they are life to me. I want to create a meaningful cinema and capture stories in stills. Steve McCurry is my inspiration, and I am stimulated by common people as well". His glorious notions and notable temperament made him a true inspiration for all those who believe in chasing their passion and doing something which is meritorious and valuable for others. Kudos to the commendable ideology, we wish him good luck for the future opportunities.

