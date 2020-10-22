Meet makeup artist Shruti Kukreja who gives a new trend in using American, European makeup techniques in India

Shruti Kukreja, a renowned name in the field of Make-up arts and modelling who is originally from Dehradun. She completed her schooling in Delhi and graduated from Lucknow. She had a great interest in makeup arts since childhood so for her further studies she joined Scandivania Makeup School, Europe, and started her career in this profession and emerged as a pioneer in the world of makeup and creates beautiful masterpieces with enthusiasm and dedication.

With a diverse knowledge about beauty and makeup, Shruti has done a great job in Barcelona as a makeup artist and was admired for her expert skills and mesmerizing transformations that she did with her great efforts and passion. She achieved a global experience and a strong portfolio backing her talent. Shruti is known to take pride in her makeup looks and her happy clients are a testimony to her skills and dedication. Using the best of skills and products, shruti's work is almost magical.

As She thinks that the industry needs to upgrade the skills and efficiency, Shruti has now decided to share her knowledge and skills with those who are passionate about the makeup arts and bring them into the field. Now she is introducing American and European techniques that are more affordable, interesting, and convenient.

In order to provide a platform to the newcomers to teach and advance the skills of makeup arts shruti made an initiative and opened an institution named ShrutiKukreja Makeup Institute (SKMI) in Delhi offering a wide range of professional courses from basic concepts like advanced analysis of hair, skin, complexion features to the professional concepts like color correction, beautification, and product differentiation for different skin and hair types to enhance the creativity and skills of the youngsters.

