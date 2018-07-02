Meet Megasaki's Mayor Family from Isle of Dogs

Isle of Dogs captures the unconditional love between the dog and his master and the length at which either of them can go to help each other

Mayor Kabayashi poster

Wes Anderson's second stop-motion animation film trailer, Isle of Dogs received love from one and all. The movie captures the unconditional love between the dog and his master and the length at which either of them can go to help each other.

Atari Kobayashi lands on Trash Island in search of his dog, Spots who was a bodyguard dog to his dad, Mayor Kobayashi. When all the dogs were banished on a faraway land due to the epidemic, Atari goes to look for his beloved pet. Set against a Japanese backdrop, the movie will take you on a journey with the alpha dogs on their Trash Island. This never-ending bond between the two is well-netted in Director Anderson’s Isle of Dogs.

Catch Isle of Dogs in cinemas on 6th July 2018, in select cities in India through specialty distribution house Runaway-Luminosity.

